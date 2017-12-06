Patricia Donikowski
Patricia Donikowski
Patricia Donikowski

Obituaries

Obituary - Patricia Donikowski

December 06, 2017

Patricia Donikowski died Nov. 21, 2017 at the age of 83. She was born Dec. 30, 1933 in Los Angeles to Nora and Patrick Lawlor.

After retiring from the San Marino School District, she relocated to Oakhurst in 2000.

Mrs. Donikowski was preceded in death by her parents and three siblings, Thomas Lawlor, Elizabeth Cassa, and Johnny Lawlor.

She is survived by her children Marie Astorga-Smith and husband Dale of Oakhurst, Karen Packard and husband James, also of Oakhurst; and five grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Dec. 11, at Our Lady of the Sierra Catholic Church in Oakhurst.

