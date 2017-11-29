Patricia Washburn
Services for Patricia Washburn Dec. 1

Patricia (Pat) Washburn died Nov. 27, 2017 at the age of 91. She was born June 21, 1926 in Madera to William (Bill) and Faustina Ryan.

A Madera High graduate of 1946, she was an O’Neals resident for 88 years. She retired as a school bus driver for the Spring Valley School District after 25 years.

Mrs. Washburn was a member of the Gem and Mineral Club, O’Neals Community Center, O’Neals Farm Bureau Women’s Club, Grandmother’s Club, Coarsegold Historical Society, Fresno Orchid Society and two different card clubs. She was a 4-H leader for 15 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband Jimmie (Jumbo); her parents; her siblings Bobby and Richard (Dick) Ryan, and Margret McMullen.

She is survived by her son Jack Washburn Sr. and wife Lynn of Oakhurst, daughter Faustina Washburn and husband Tim Roache of O’Neals, daughter Janice Gomes and husband Brent of Madera; two grandchildren; four great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; her sister Maryann Nyberg and husband Bob of Fresno; and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held 9 a.m., Dec. 1 at North Fork Cemetery, followed by a celebration of life and reception at the Little Church of the Pines in Bass Lake.

Remembrances can be made in her name to a favorite charity.

