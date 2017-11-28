Obituary - Anita Luise Shapiro

Anita Shapiro
Anita Luise Shapiro died Nov. 18, 2017 at the age of 76. She was born Jan. 24, 1941 in Detroit, Michigan.

A Coarsegold resident since 2004, she was a member of the Yosemite Western Artists, the Ladies of the Lake, and the Mountain Jewish community.

Mrs. Shapiro loved spending time with family and friends, and dancing with her husband, Mel. She also enjoyed playing Pan, MahJong and Bunco, and was active in a number of artistic pursuits.

Mrs. Shapiro is survived by her husband; children Idee and wife Teresa Mortilla of Los Osos, Amy Roukie and husband David of Reno, Nevada, Martin and wife Lisa Anderson of Coarsegold; four grandchildren; and one great granddaughter.

Graveside services were held in Los Osos. A Mountain Area celebration of life will be held in January.

