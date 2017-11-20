Obituary - Charles Lavoie, Sr.

Charles Lavoie, Sr., died Nov. 6, 2017 at the age of 68. He was born Feb. 2, 1949 in Nashua, New Hampshire to Daniel and Gladys.
An Oakhurst resident for 27 years, he worked as a computer specialist with Fresno City College for 24 years.
He enjoyed photography, antique radios and ham radio.
Mr. Lavoie, Sr. was preceded in death by parents.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Elizabeth; children Charles, Jr., and wife Adelina of Oakhills, and Candace of Oakhurst; and four grandchildren.
Per his request, no services are planned.
