Obituary - Dorothy Bea Zenzen

Dorothy Bea Zenzen died Nov. 18, 2017 at the age of 88. She was born Feb. 7, 1929.
A retired teacher, she relocated to Oakhurst in 1976. She participated in cattle drives in the High Sierras with her husband Gerald, friends and neighbors.
She enjoyed gardening, cooking, scrapbooking and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She traveled cross-country many times to visit friends, churches and places with historical significance.
Mrs. Zenzen is survived by her husband; children Donald Price and wife Patricia, Janet Gneiting and husband Gary, Carol Bedford and husband Robert, Richard Price and wife Rebecca; stepchildren Michael Zenzen and Cynthia Beaulieu; 13 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held 10 a.m., Nov. 27, at Oakhill Cemetery in Oakhurst.
Remembrances can be made in her name to Hinds Hospice in Fresno.
