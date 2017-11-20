Obituary - Robert Orrick

Robert Orrick died Nov. 13, 2017 at the age of 75. He was born Oct. 3, 1942 in Bakersfield.
He managed a call center in Fresno, and was a Mountain Area resident for 15 years. He was a member and trustee of the Elks Lodge. In 2006, he was named Volunteer of the Year by the Oakhurst Area Chamber of Commerce.
Mr. Orrick enjoyed bowling.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife of 17 years Cheryl of Bullhead City, Arizona; daughter Devin of Austin, Texas; and six grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held 11 a.m., Nov. 25, at Diamond and Sons in Bullhead.
