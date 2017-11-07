Obituary - Richard (Rick) D. Burtle, Jr.

Richard Burtle, Jr.
Richard (Rick) D. Burtle, Jr., a long-time Oakhurst resident, died Oct. 30, 2017 at the age of 73. He was born March 10, 1944 in Peoria, Illinois to Richard Sr. and Catherine.

A soccer coach and real estate sign man, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends, sharing stories and laughter. He loved a good prank and joke.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and adopted grandson Evan Newell.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Cathy; his children, Richard III, Cassy, Jamie Lynn, and adopted daughter Cindy Jones of Utah; six grandchildren, and one adopted granddaughter; sister Bonny Gibson and her husband Bob, brother Steven, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Nov. 11, at Sierra Pines Church in Oakhurst.

