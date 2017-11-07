Obituary - Charles Lee Burcham

Charles Burcham
November 07, 2017 2:10 PM

Charles (Chuck) Lee Burcham died Oct. 31, 2017 at the age of 69. He was born Jan. 21, 1948 in Sayre, Pennsylvania.

An Oakhurst resident for 25 years, he served in the U.S. Army for 21 years as a mechanic.

Mr. Burcham was an avid bowler, handyman, and enjoyed traveling and exploring the countryside or mountain ranges.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Barbara; children Michael and wife Nicole of San Diego, and Joseph and wife Chrissie, also of San Diego; two grandsons and two granddaughters.

A graveside service with military honors will be held 10 a.m., Nov. 13, at Oakhill Cemetery.

Remembrances can be made in his name to the Fresno Flats Museum or the Children’s Museum of the Sierra.

