Obituary - Anna “Shug” Underwood

Obituaries

October 24, 2017 2:11 PM

Anna “Shug” Underwood died Oct. 15, 2017 at the age of 86. She was born Aug. 21, 1931 and lived in the Oakhurst, Visalia, Orosi, and Dinuba areas.

She worked at the State Theater, Rexall Drug Store in Dinuba. Later, she along with her first husband Daniel Masich, owned the Foster Freeze in Dinuba and Reedley.

Mrs. Underwood enjoyed traveling with her second husband, Tommie.

She was preceded in death by both husbands.

She is survived by children Patricia Stanger and husband Russell, and Donna Masich; stepchildren Diana Sosa and husband Richard, Robin and wife Diane, Michael and wife Kolleen; and sister Virginia Akers; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held last week at the Reedley Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Oakhurst.

Remembrances can be made in her name to Kaweah Delta Hospice or charity of choice.

