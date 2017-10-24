Obituary - William Putnam

William Putnam died Sept. 30, 2017 at the age of 70. He was born Nov. 14, 1946 in Houston, Texas.
Mr. Putnam managed Oakhurst’s Best Western Yosemite Gateway Inn in Oakhurst for 15 years. His hobbies included computers, drones and working with the community.
He is survived by his wife Sharon of Coarsegold; children Carla, Melanie and Melissa, all of Tennessee, and Jesse, also of Coarsegold; and many grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held 4 p.m., Nov. 10, in the Banquet Facility of the Best Western Yosemite Gateway Inn.
