Obituary - Violet Palmberg

Violet Palmberg, a long-time Oakhurst resident, died Oct. 18, 2017 at the age of 102. She was born April 13, 1915 in Ventura County to Anthony C. and Sarah Middleton.
She enjoyed spending time with family and her chihuahua Coco, short trips around town, and garden tours.
Mrs. Palmberg was preceded in death by her parents, husband Bert, son Pete, daughter Fay Jensen, and her 14 siblings.
She is survived by her children Lavina of Merced, Jo-Ann Barnes of Oakhurst, Bobbi Rachuba of Ohio, daughter-in-law Norma of Merced and son-in-law Stanley Jensen of Oakhurst; 11 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and 17 great great grandchildren.
Per her request, no services will be held.
Remembrances can be made in her name to Hinds Hospice of Fresno or any local SPCA.
