Obituary - Shirley (Bachman) Chanese

Shirley (Bachman) Chanese died Oct. 3, 2017 at the age of 82. She was born Dec. 8, 1934 in Hazleton Pennsylvania to James and Bessie Louise Bachman.
After relocating to the Oakhurst area in 1971, she was a business owner and an active member of Soroptimist Club. She then moved to San Jose where she worked for the County of Santa Clara and retired back to Oakhurst in 1999.
Mrs. Chanese enjoyed collecting Oriental antiques, teddy bears and cats. She was a doting grandmother, was active in her church where she volunteered in the office for many years, and loved Mexican food and spending time with friends.
She is survived by her children Joseph Chanese III and wife Moira of Coarsegold and Sherri Chanese-Wong and husband Gang of Canada; her sister MaryJane Bell of Linwood, New Jersey; three grandchildren; niece and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Per her request, no services will be held.
Remembrances can be made in her name to the Shriners Hospital for Children.
