Obituary - Francis James (Jim) Pruitt, Jr.

Francis James (Jim) Pruitt, Jr. died Sept 3, 2017 at the age of 86. He was born July 13, 1931 in Chicago, Illinois to F.J. Pruitt, Sr and Elizabeth Peterson.
A Yosemite Lakes Park resident for the last 25 years, he was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving in the Korean War in the early 1950s. He retired early in life, making YLP his home.
Mr. Pruitt, Jr. enjoyed spending time with family, loved golfing, working in the yard, and giving his dog, Amber, rides in the golf cart.
He was preceded in death by his wife Barbara; his parents; his sisters Jane Patterson Walker, Frances Turner, Barbara Dunn, and Betty Ann Dunn.
He is survived by his children Jim and wife Kris of Springville, Utah, Jennifer Domingos-Hernandez and husband Patrick of Coarsegold, and Robin Scheid and husband Rick of Palmdale; four grandchildren and one great grandson; and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held 1 p.m., Oct. 27, at the Yosemite Lakes Community Church in Coarsegold. A gathering for family and friends will immediately follow in the YLP clubhouse (30250 Yosemite Springs Parkway).
Remembrances can be made in his name to St. Agnes Home Health and Hospice Care, 6729 N. Willow, Suite 103, Fresno, 93710, or the American Heart Association, P. O. Box 742030, Los Angeles, 90074-2030.
Comments