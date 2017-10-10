Obituary - Thomas Warren Turk

Thomas Turk
Thomas Warren Turk

October 10, 2017 1:35 PM

Thomas Warren Turk died Oct. 3, 2017 at the age of 80. He was born July 12, 1937 in Spokane, Washington.

He obtained a degree in geological engineering from the University of Washington, and after serving in the U.S. Army (1960-61), he obtained his MBA from Stanford.

A Raymond resident since 2008, Mr. Turk worked with an engineering company for nearly 40 years, working on copper and gold-mining projects in many different countries. After his retirement in 2004, he started and operated his own consulting business for four years. He also participated in a memoir writing class in Oakhurst.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Mr. Turk is survived by two ex-wives, Sally of Healdsburg and Judith of Michigan; children C. Roger Turk and wife Stephanie of Healdsburg, and Monica Turk Burden and husband Richard of Brookline, Massachusetts; his sister Priscilla Hopkins; and four grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at his home, 11 a.m., Nov. 25.

Remembrances can be made in his name to charity of choice.

