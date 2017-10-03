David Mello
David Mello
David Mello

Obituaries

Obituary - David A. Mello

October 03, 2017 2:34 PM

David A. Mello died Sept. 28, 2017 at the age of 91. He was born June 11, 1926 in Ashtabula, Ohio.

He was a computer programmer for Merill Lynch, and following his retirement, relocated to Coarsegold, where he enjoyed woodworking.

Mr. Mello was preceded in death by his parents; and his son David., Jr.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, DeLories of Fresno; daughters Claudia Zonsius and husband Tom of Madera, and Vanessa of Coarsegold; and three grandsons.

A viewing will be held 1-4 p.m., Oct. 7, at Farewell Funeral Services, 660 W. Locust Avenue, #101, Fresno.

  Comments  

Videos

Madera County Sheriff's Department Deputy Jack Williamson talks about discovery of large homeless camp near Oakhurst

Madera County Sheriff's Department Deputy Jack Williamson talks about discovery of large homeless camp near Oakhurst 5:15

Madera County Sheriff's Department Deputy Jack Williamson talks about discovery of large homeless camp near Oakhurst
Retired CHP helicopter pilot Mike Brown 1:22

Retired CHP helicopter pilot Mike Brown
Food, hungry law enforcement: How it all came together 1:39

Food, hungry law enforcement: How it all came together

View More Video