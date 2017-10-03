Obituary - David A. Mello

David A. Mello died Sept. 28, 2017 at the age of 91. He was born June 11, 1926 in Ashtabula, Ohio.
He was a computer programmer for Merill Lynch, and following his retirement, relocated to Coarsegold, where he enjoyed woodworking.
Mr. Mello was preceded in death by his parents; and his son David., Jr.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, DeLories of Fresno; daughters Claudia Zonsius and husband Tom of Madera, and Vanessa of Coarsegold; and three grandsons.
A viewing will be held 1-4 p.m., Oct. 7, at Farewell Funeral Services, 660 W. Locust Avenue, #101, Fresno.
