Obituary - Barbara Jean Smith-McQuestion

Barbara Jean (Bobbie) Smith-McQuestion died Sept. 18, 2017 at the age of 97. She was born June 19, 1920 in San Francisco to Harold and Lola Butman.
She worked as a telephone operator for PG&E before moving to Oakhurst in 1969, where she owned and operated Smith Sweets for many years. She was a past president of the Mountain Community Women’s Club, and was a member of the Golden Chain Theatre and SOS Women’s Club. She was also a Fresno Flats Historical member for 20 years, and was named Oakhurst Chamber Woman of the Year in 1980.
She enjoyed water and snow skiing, gardening, cooking, and making candy and jelly.
Mrs. Smith-McQuestion was preceded in death by her husbands Duane Smith and Tom McQuestion; and her parents.
She is survived by her daughters Lola Zervos of Blowing Road, North Carolina, Joanne Vargas and of Oakhurst, and Marilyn Darling of Smith River; her brother Don Butman; eight grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and nine nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held 1 p.m., Oct. 7, at the Cunningham Schoolhouse at Fresno Flats Historical Park & Village.
Remembrances can be made in her name to Optimal Hospice, 6780 Northwest Avenue, #101, Fresno, 93711, or to the Fresno Flats Historical Park & Village.
