Obituary - Susan Mae Barrick

Susan Mae Barrick died Sept. 28, 2017 at the age of 83. She was born July 28, 1934 in Ottumwa, Iowa to Marjorie and Ellery Harris.
A Coarsegold resident, she retired after operating a children’s daycare center for 25 years.
Mrs. Barrick was preceded in death by her husband, Steve.
She is survived by her children Rick Reich of Auburn, Jan Frasier of Madera Ranchos, Marji Rickabus of Rancho Santa Margarita, Terri Madsen of Madera, and Dennis Kuykendall and wife Barbara, and Jennie Habben and husband Eric, all of Coarsegold; 12 grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; four stepchildren; seven step grandchildren; and two great great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held mid-November in So. Orange County.
