Obituary - Kent John Singleton

Kent John Singleton (Doc) died Sept. 9 at age 87. He was born in 1930 in Burch Creek, Weber County, Utah to Clarence and Lenna.
A Coarsegold resident for more than 35 years, he graduated from Utah State University, later earning his degree in chemical engineering. He was owner and founder of Singleton Consulting Services, and was a wagon master for many years.
Mr. Singleton enjoyed spending time with family and motor homing.
He was preceded in death by his wife Joan.
He is survived by his children John and wife Sandy, Saul and wife Maggie, Kimla and husband Lue, Jenna and husband Doug, Jona and husband Kris, and Portia and Timmy; 18 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Oct. 14, at the Orangevale Community Center, 6826 Hazel Avenue.
