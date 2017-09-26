Obituaries

September 26, 2017 1:22 PM

Obituary - Cindy Jean (Lynch) Gaspara

Cindy Jean (Lynch) Gaspara died July 15, 2017 at the age of 60. She was born Aug. 14, 1956 in Fort Riley, Kansas.

A Coarsegold resident for 16 years, she had a long career in photography. After retirement, she made jewelry for family and friends. She also worked at Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino, was an avid supporter and advocate for breast cancer awareness, and was passionate about her dogs.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Vido and five siblings.

She is survived by her mother Dorothie Lynch of Seal Beach; stepchildren Craig Gaspara and Gina Dao of Redondo Beach; step-grandchildren Grayson, Nico and Matteo; sisters Patty Schlotterbeck of Seal Beach, Christy Melgoza of Huntington Beach, Nancy Hayden of San Diego, Colleen Rahn of Long Beach, and Cathy Fuller of Chino Hills; and 11 nieces and nephews.

No services will be held.

Remembrances can be made in her name to Susan G. Komen for the Cure, ww5.komen.org.

