Obituary - Delight Dugovic

Delight Dugovic died Sept. 10, 2017 at the age of 74. She was born in Madera to Urgel and Gladys Gendron.
A Mountain Area resident for 39 years, she was the owner of Delightful Treasures, and enjoyed buying antiques, watching movies, and cats.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Mrs. Dugovic is survived by her husband of 44 years, Jerry; children Greg and wife Carrie, Carol, Danielle Kissee, and Adam; eight grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and sister Marlene Keating.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Oct. 1, at the Yosemite Lakes Park Clubhouse.
Remembrances can be made to Yosemite Badgers Youth Football at supportonlinedonations.us or by calling (888) 741-2963.
