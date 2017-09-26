Obituary - Peggy Van Aman

Peggy Van Aman died Aug. 28, 2017 at the age of 83. She was born Feb. 14, 1934 in Texas to Claud and Ruth Neely.
An Oakhurst resident for than 30 years, she was a homemaker, was a member of the Fresno Flats Historical Society, and won countless tennis tournaments on four continents. She enjoyed spending time with family, playing bridge, and hosting dinner parties.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry; her parents; and her brother Cecil.
Mrs. Van Aman is survived by her children Doug and wife Judy of Reno, Nevada, and Lori Silverman and husband Alex of Oakhurst; brother Tom and wife Penny of Sonora; six grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held 2 p.m., Oct. 14, at Sierra Sky Ranch.
Remembrances can be made in her name to Fresno Flats Historical Society (fresnoflatsmuseum.org), the Alzheimer’s Organization (alz.org), or the National Parkinson Foundation (parkinson.org).
