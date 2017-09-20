Obituary - Alan Ross Green

Alan Ross Green died Sept. 8, 2017 at the age of 64. He was born Dec. 19, 1952 in London, England to Otis and Gloria.
He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1971, serving eight years, and was honorably discharged from Vicenza, Italy in 1979, where he was a pharmacy tech as well as a paratrooper with the Southern European Task Force.
An Oakhurst resident for five years, Mr. Green retired in 2009 from Chevron Corporation as supervisor of Kern River Oilfield Plant in Bakersfield after 25 years of service.
He enjoyed watching baseball (was an Oakland A’s and Raiders fan), working in his yard, landscaping and collecting sports memorabilia.
He was preceded in death by her parents.
Mr. Green is survived by his wife of 43 years, Debbi; son Alexander and daughter Lynnsie Bratton; nine grandchildren; and his brother, Bob.
A celebration of life will be held in Paso Robles at a later date.
Comments