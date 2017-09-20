Obituaries

Obituary - Johnny R. Morris

September 20, 2017 1:19 PM

Johnny R. Morris died Sept. 10, 2017 at the age of 79. He was born in Davenport, Oklahoma, and worked as a heavy equipment operator for PG&E.

A Coarsegold resident for 40 years, he was a retired Air Force Master Sergeant, and Vietnam veteran. He was also a member of the Gold Prospectors Association, Lost Dutchman Miners Association, Masons, Scottish Rite and Shriners.

Mr. Morris enjoyed bowling, hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his wife Cora; sons Daniel, John and Gary; nine grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and 17 brothers and sisters.

A memorial service was held last week.

