Obituary - George William Mellon

George William Mellon died July 23, 2017 at the age of 91. He was born in 1926 to William and Sarah in Waterbury, Connecticut.
Mr. Mellon enlisted in the U.S. Navy during WWII, and after leaving the military, owned a gas station in Glendale, and later an auto repair shop. In 1988, he relocated to Oakhurst.
He loved living in the mountains, was an avid reader, and enjoyed attending church activities. He was also the museum keeper at Yosemite Mountain Sugar Pine Railroad for seven years.
Mr. Mellon was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers and two sisters.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Shelley; children Matthew and wife Mary of Fresno, Sue Weinert and husband Dave of Coarsegold, Deborah Underwood and husband Bill of Los Angeles; six grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Sept. 23, at the Sierra Pines Church; reception to follow at the church.
Remembrances can be made in his name to John C. Fremont Hospice Services.
