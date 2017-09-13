Obituary - Ann Harris

Ann Harris died Sept. 8, 2017 at the of 89. She was born Nov. 27, 1927 in Los Angeles to Robert and Edna Gillingham.
A Mariposa resident since 2009, she worked in education for more than 30 years, teaching at both elementary and junior high school levels. She was an artist, specializing in watercolor technique, and was a member of Treetop Gallery of Mariposa and Yosemite Western Artists of Oakhurst. Her work was displayed in three Yosemite Renaissance Exhibitions, and two Sierra Art Trails open studio tours. She was also a participant in the Yosemite Art & Wine Festival for several years.
Mrs. Harris enjoyed traveling, taking multiple cruises, and crossing the United States in a camper.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her brother Bob Gillingham, Jr.; and sister Jane Vella.
She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Tom; her daughters Jennifer Fosgate of Mariposa, and Cynthia Lenz and husband Jerry of Montague; and two grandchildren.
A memorial service for family and friends may be scheduled at a later date.
