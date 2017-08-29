Obituary - Donnell Robert King

Donnell Robert King died Aug. 19, 2017 at the age of 83. He was born Dec. 3, 1933 in Sacramento to Ralph and Pamelia.
After his four years of service in the U.S. Air Force, he graduated from California State University, Fresno with an electrical engineering degree in 1959, and worked as an engineering manager with AT&T for 26 years.
Mr. King enjoyed spending time with family and friends, sailing, traveling the country, square dancing and serving others. A master craftsman, he was committed to his church community and had a deep faith in Jesus Christ.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce; his parents; and his sister, Arlene Winter.
He is survived by Richard and wife Lucinda of Campbell, Anne Preisig and husband Frank of West Sacramento, Judy Reid and husband David of Folsom, John and wife Bonnie of Otis Orchards, Washington, and Michele Talbott and husband Jeff, also of West Sacramento; and nine grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held 11 a.m., Sept. 9, at the Oakhurst Lutheran Church, with a reception at the church immediately following the service.
Remembrances can be made in his name to the Oakhurst Lutheran Church, 39255 Black Road, Oakhurst, Calif., 93644; or to Hinds Hospice, 2490 W. Shaw, Suite 101, Fresno, Calif., 93711.
