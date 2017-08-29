Obituary - Carolyn Campbell Weisman

Carolyn Campbell Weisman died Aug. 23, 2017 at the age of 85. She was born April 28, 1932 in Berkeley to Paul and Helen.
A Raymond resident since 1986, she was a homemaker, who became a deacon at the Sierra Vista Presbyterian Church in Oakhurst. She enjoyed attending writing class, Bible Studies and helping with Mission projects. She was also an artist and hobbyist, who excelled in macrame, pottery, stamping, sewing, Native American Indian Basketry, writing and photography.
Mrs. Weisman was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; her son, Pete; and her parents.
She is survived by her children Clinton and wife Linda of Santa Barbara, Gregory and wife Gloria of Roseville, and Judy Oatis and husband Jason, also of Santa Barbara; eight grandchildren; three great grandchildren; brother Douglas of Ojai and sister Ann Turk of Paradise.
A memorial service will be held 11:30 a.m., Sept. 3, at Sierra Vista Presbyterian Church.
Remembrances can be made in her name to Sierra Vista Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 2403, Oakhurst, Calif., 93644.
