Obituary - Sue Ann (Schaffner) Kinney

Sue Ann (Schaffner) Kinney died Aug. 7, 2017 at the age of 59. She was born July 10, 1958 in Whittier to Robert and Ann Lassleben.
After attending the Los Angeles Institute of Design and Merchandise, she was employed at a State Farm Agency and Hinshaws Department Store in Whittier.
A Coarsegold resident for decades, she had excellent sewing skills, and enjoyed needlework and knitting.
Mrs. Kinney was preceded in death by her father; grandparents; aunts and uncles; and cousins.
She is survived by her husband, Jeffrey; her mother; her son, Samuel; her previous husband Dr. Dan Schaffner; and cousins.
A memorial service will be held 1 p.m., Aug. 18, at the Palm Memorial Sierra Chapel in Oakhurst.
Comments