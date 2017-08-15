Obituary - Christopher Lee Henningfeld

Christopher Lee Henningfeld died Aug. 8, 2017 at the age of 68. He was born Feb. 4, 1949 in Santa Monica to Jack and Jeanne.
He served in the U.S. Navy 1969-75, and was a retired firefighter.
A Bass Lake resident for nine years, Mr. Henningfeld was past president of the Northern California Kite Club, and treasurer for Sacramento Jeepers. He also enjoyed photography.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Christine; sons Christopher J. of Ahwahnee and Travis of Bass Lake; siblings Jim of Florence, Montana, Judy Beaver of Forks of Salmon, and Kevin of Shasta Lake City; and two grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Sept. 16, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on School Road in Oakhurst.
Remembrances can be made in his name to Golder Ranch Fire District Paramedicine Program, 3885 E. Golder Ranch Dr., Tucson, Arizona 85739.
