Obituary - Carroll Jean Dorsey

Carroll Jean Dorsey died July 13, 2017 at the age of 94. She was born May 30, 1923 in Columbus, Ohio to Richard and Kathryn Little.
A longtime Oakhurst resident, she worked as a draftsman at Bendix in Baltimore during WWII before becoming a homemaker. She also helped with the bookkeeping and secretarial duties in her husband’s advertising business.
Mrs. Dorsey enjoyed traveling, taking trips to various parts of the world, loved reading, doing craftwork and painting. She meditated daily, and attended the Positive Living Center and Oakhurst Community Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Milton.
She is survived by her two sons, daughter, two granddaughters, a great granddaughter, three brothers and many extended family members.
A celebration of life will be held 2 p.m., Aug. 27, in the Westminster Presbyterian Church, 32111 Watergate Rd., in Westlake Village.
Comments