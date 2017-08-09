Obituary - Susan (Silvers) Baughman

Susan (Silvers) Baughman died July 26, 2017 at the age of 47. She was born Nov. 22, 1969 in Okinawa, Japan to James and Lucky.
An Oakhurst resident for 20 years, she worked in customer service and enjoyed spending time with family, and loved movies and animals.
Mrs. Baughman was preceded in death by her father.
She is survived by her husband of nine years; mother of Riverside; sister Kim Harmon, also of Riverside; and two nephews.
A memorial service service will be held 11 a.m., Aug. 12, at Palm Memorial Sierra Chapel in Oakhurst.
Remembrances can be made in her name to animal charity of choice.
