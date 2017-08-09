Barbara Barker
Obituary - Barbara Elizabeth Barker

Barbara Elizabeth Barker died July 28, 2017 at the age of 78. She was born July 4, 1939 in San Francisco to Willis and Bessie Patterson.

An Oakhurst resident for 12 years, she was a homemaker and enjoyed knitting.

Mrs. Barker was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Terry; children Michael and wife Jeannie of Yosemite Lakes Park, and Mark and wife Patty of Las Vegas, Nevada; and three grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held 2 p.m., Aug. 14, at the Masonic Lodge at 40216 Highway 49 in Oakhurst.

Remembrances can be made in her name to the EMC SPCA, P. O. Box 1314, Oakhurst, Calif., 93644.

