Obituary - Wayne Horace DuBois

Wayne Horace DuBois died July 27, 2017 at the age of 82. He was born Aug. 15, 1934 in Kingsburg to Dwight and Pearl.
He was a radio engineer for KMPC Radio in Los Angeles and a self-employed general contractor in Oakhurst. He was also a KTNS disc jockey until the station closed.
Mr. DuBois enjoyed radio, collecting big band music, and tinkering with computers.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years Artha; children Sheri Bogna and husband Jerry of Houston, Texas, David and wife Josie of Gardena, Chris Whitmer and wife Hannah of Oakhurst, Ali Whitmer and husband Mark Maloof of Washington, D.C., and Shelley Schlottman and husband John Warren of Oakhurst; five grandchildren; one great grandson; and brother Carl and wife Lauretta.
A memorial service will be held 10 a.m., Aug. 4, at Oakhill Cemetery in Oakhurst. Reception to follow at 11 a.m., at the Oakhurst Community Center.
