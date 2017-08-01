Obituary - Gilbert J. Ghyselinck

Gilbert J. Ghyselinck died July 14, 2017 at the age of 88. He was born March 6, 1929 in Belgium, and his family immigrated to the states in 1931.
At 15, he became a became a machinist apprentice for the Great Northern Railroad at the Superior roundhouse, and continued to make parts for train repairs for 10 years.
He bought his first motel in 1964 in Ventura, and because of his love of Yosemite National Park, he ultimately purchased land in Oakhurst in 1984, building the Best Western Plus Yosemite Gateway Inn.
Mr. Ghyselinck enjoyed traveling and being in the hospitality industry.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Dolores; daughter Sandra Dow and husband Ken of Ahwahnee; two grandsons and two great grandsons.
A celebration of life will be held 5:15 p.m., Aug. 12, at the Best Western Restaurant in Oakhurst.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to Manna House, P. O. Box 1658, Oakhurst, Calif., 93644.
Comments