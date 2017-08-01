Obituary - Joe Gomez

Joe Gomez died July 24, 2017 at the age of 84. He was born Feb. 3, 1933 in Bakersfield to Jose and Gabriela.
He retired as a graphic artist for Boeing Rockwell after 30 years, retiring to Coarsegold in 1979. Following his retirement, he worked part-time in the Sierra Star graphics department, and was also a Boy Scout leader for 17 years.
Mr. Gomez was preceded in death by his parents; and stepson Luke Philbin.
He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Marion; three stepchildren; three grandchildren; and siblings David, Chris, John, Annie and Rosie.
Visitation will be held 4 - 7 p.m., Aug. 6, at Palm Memorial Sierra Chapel, with a memorial service 10 a.m., Aug. 7, at the same location.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made in his name to Valley Children’s Health Care Foundation/Nephrology Dept., 9300 Valley Childrens Place, Madera, Calif., 93636.
Comments