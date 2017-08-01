Joe Gomez
Joe Gomez
Joe Gomez

Obituaries

Obituary - Joe Gomez

August 01, 2017 1:19 PM

Joe Gomez died July 24, 2017 at the age of 84. He was born Feb. 3, 1933 in Bakersfield to Jose and Gabriela.

He retired as a graphic artist for Boeing Rockwell after 30 years, retiring to Coarsegold in 1979. Following his retirement, he worked part-time in the Sierra Star graphics department, and was also a Boy Scout leader for 17 years.

Mr. Gomez was preceded in death by his parents; and stepson Luke Philbin.

He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Marion; three stepchildren; three grandchildren; and siblings David, Chris, John, Annie and Rosie.

Visitation will be held 4 - 7 p.m., Aug. 6, at Palm Memorial Sierra Chapel, with a memorial service 10 a.m., Aug. 7, at the same location.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made in his name to Valley Children’s Health Care Foundation/Nephrology Dept., 9300 Valley Childrens Place, Madera, Calif., 93636.

  Comments  

Videos

Madera DA collects letters in opposition of releasing Kenneth Jackson

Madera DA collects letters in opposition of releasing Kenneth Jackson 4:37

Madera DA collects letters in opposition of releasing Kenneth Jackson
Up-close footage of California National Guard firefighting efforts 0:58

Up-close footage of California National Guard firefighting efforts
See the Detwiler fire from satellite high above California 0:19

See the Detwiler fire from satellite high above California

View More Video