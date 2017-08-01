Obituary - Mary Elizabeth Millerd

Mary Elizabeth Millerd died June 23, 2017 at the age of 95. She was born Nov. 3, 1921 in Benham, Indiana, to Grover Cleveland Castner and Florence Mae Jarvis.
A Coarsegold resident since 1972, she worked in RCA Manufacturing during WWII, and later in the Office of the Governor of Indiana, and the Governor’s Office of Democrat Samuel Goddard.
Mrs. Millerd later was a full-time homemaker, and enjoyed tending her flower garden, entertaining friends and neighbors, traveling, bowling, and was an avid walker.
She was preceded in death by husband Harris; parents; siblings Estol, Glen, Jarvis, Charles, Lester, Arwilda and Ada; stepdaughters Alice Ann and Julie Shible; brother-in-law Glen Millerd; sisters-in-law Virginia Miller and ShirleyAnne Finlay.
She is survived by her children Judy Kelton of Utah, Gerri Evans of Arizona; stepchildren MaryJean LaGarde of Massachusetts, Harris Jr., of Kentucky, Chet of California; sisters-in-law Iva of Marysville and Merylyn Whited of Coarsegold; seven grandchildren, two great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
Remembrances can be made in her name to St. Agnes Hospice in Fresno.
