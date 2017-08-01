Obituary - Laura Irene Morgan

Laura Irene Morgan died July 21, 2017 at the age of 80. She was born in Macomb, Illinois to Oliver and Bernice Hughbanks.
A North Fork resident since 1961, she worked as a postal clerk, and enjoyed sewing and crocheting.
Mrs. Morgan was preceded in death by her parents; daughter Lenora; and brother Donald Hughbanks.
She is survived by husband of 61 years Warren of North Fork; children Rebecca Rohrmann and husband Robert of South Dakota, and Brenda Scroggs of Ahwahnee; siblings George Hughbanks of Soledad, James Hughbanks of Madera, and Margaret Halverson of South Dakota; 13 grandchildren; and 31 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held 10 a.m., Aug. 4, at North Fork Willow Creek Cemetery. Reception to follow at the Town Hall in North Fork.
Remembrances can be made in her name to Ethos Youth Center, P.O. Box 2075, Mariposa, Calif., 95338.
