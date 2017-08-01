Obituary - Sara Jane Murphy

Sara Jane Murphy died July 26, 2017 at the age of 70. She was born May 28, 1947 in St. Albans, Vermont.
Mrs. Murphy and her husband Rusty moved to Oakhurst in 1978 from the Los Angeles area with the dream of opening a movie theater, and on March 21, 1986, the MET Cinema opened. The Murphys operated the cinema for 22 years before selling the business and retiring in late May, 2008.
Soon after retiring, the Madera County Board of Supervisors presented the Murphys with a proclamation for all their years of service to the community while they owned the MET Cinema.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rusty.
Mrs. Murphy enjoyed traveling with Rusty, and spending time with family and friends.
She is survived by her children Kim Doty and husband Kevin of Oakhurst, and Scott and Shantel Murphy of Texas; four grandchildren; and one great grandson.
No services are planned.
Remembrances can be made in her name to The Golden Chain Theatre at www.goldenchaintheatre.org/.
