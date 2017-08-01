Obituary - Connie Gail Noonkester

Connie Gail Noonkester died June 26, 2017 at the age of 61. She was born Aug. 10, 1955 in Oklahoma to Orval and Margie Myers.
A Coarsegold resident for 31 years, Mrs. Noonkester was a childcare provider, and enjoyed spending time with family and friends, gardening and playing with her dog, Fergie. She was a member and resident of the Coarsegold Grandmothers Club, active in their fundraising projects and served on the board of directors.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her children Bennie and wife Shelby of Coarsegold; James and wife Alicia of Manteca; three grandchildren; sister Shelly Sischo and husband Richard Sischo; two nephews and many other family members.
A celebration of life will be held 1 p.m., Aug. 5 at The Grandmother’s Village Clubhouse, 46777 Oonay Nation Road, in Coarsegold.
Remembrances can be made in her name to Eastern Madera County SPCA, P.O. Box 1314, Oakhurst, Calif., 93644.
Comments