Obituary - Keith Joseph Mellon

Keith Joseph Mellon died June 17, 2017 at the age of 68. He was born Nov. 18, 1948 in Burbank to Francis and Marie.
A U.S. Postal employee, he worked for the Coarsegold Post Office before retiring to Fresno.
Mr. Mellon enjoyed golfing, traveling, and spending time with family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Paul.
He is survived by his wife of 12 years Barbara of Fresno; his children Erick and wife Christina of Placerville; Joseph of Yosemite Lakes Park; Patrick and wife Jasmine of Ahwahnee, David of YLP, Nick of Walnut Creek, and Daniel, also of YLP; 11 grandchildren; and twin brother Ken and wife Maggie.
A celebration of life will be held 3-7 p.m., Aug. 5, at Sierra Meadows, 46516 Opah Drive, Ahwahnee.
