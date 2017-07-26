Obituary - Annabell Peggy Graham

Annabell Peggy Graham died July 20, 2017. She was born in Coarsegold to Hugh and Julia Lewis and was a long-time resident on tribal lands.
She was a tree service owner and homemaker.
Mrs. Graham was preceded in death by her parents; her son Sammy; and siblings Harvey and Calvin.
She is survived by her husband Virgil; her children Vincent, Dustin, and Jennifer; siblings Evelyn, Joe, Sally Brannen and Terry Lewis; nine grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.
Services were held earlier in the week.
