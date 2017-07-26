Obituary - Bruce D. Clark

Bruce D. Clark died July 15, 2017 at the age of 64. He was born April 24, 1953 in Fresno.
A Mountain Area resident since 1972, he founded and operated Yosemite Country Foods in 1991.
He enjoyed mountain living, riding his dirt bike in the Sierra, camping, and spending time with friends and family.
Mr. Clark is survived by his partner of 14 years, Dawn Connelly; mother Barbara Rogers Louden and husband Tom; children Christopher and fiancé Catherine, and Samuel and wife Crystal; one grandson; and sister Adele Howard and husband Martin.
A memorial service will be held 1 p.m., Aug. 12, followed by a celebration of life until 4 p.m., both at the North Fork Rancheria Community Center.
Remembrances can be made in his name to an outdoor non-profit of choice.
