Obituary - Mary S. Anderson

Mary S. Anderson died July 18, 2017 at the age of 102.
A long-time Oakhurst resident, she was active in Mountain Community Women, Our Lady of the Sierra’s Women’s Guild, and the Manzanita Garden Club.
Mrs. Anderson enjoyed gardening, traveling, music, the mountains and nature.
She was preceded in death by her husband Robert; and her siblings Frank, Laura and Wallace Fettik.
She is survived by her sister-in-law Patricia Fettik, and nieces and nephews.
A funeral Mass was held earlier in Fresno, with burial taking place in Ontario.
