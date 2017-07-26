Mary Anderson
Mary Anderson
Mary Anderson

Obituaries

Obituary - Mary S. Anderson

July 26, 2017 1:16 PM

Mary S. Anderson died July 18, 2017 at the age of 102.

A long-time Oakhurst resident, she was active in Mountain Community Women, Our Lady of the Sierra’s Women’s Guild, and the Manzanita Garden Club.

Mrs. Anderson enjoyed gardening, traveling, music, the mountains and nature.

She was preceded in death by her husband Robert; and her siblings Frank, Laura and Wallace Fettik.

She is survived by her sister-in-law Patricia Fettik, and nieces and nephews.

A funeral Mass was held earlier in Fresno, with burial taking place in Ontario.

  Comments  

Videos

Up-close footage of California National Guard firefighting efforts

Up-close footage of California National Guard firefighting efforts 0:58

Up-close footage of California National Guard firefighting efforts
See the Detwiler fire from satellite high above California 0:19

See the Detwiler fire from satellite high above California
Detwiler Fire on social media: Flame. Smoke. And a goat 0:23

Detwiler Fire on social media: Flame. Smoke. And a goat

View More Video