July 18, 2017 3:00 PM

Obituary - Shirley T. Lounsbury

Shirley T. Lounsbury died July 12, 2017 at the age of 83. She was born March 1, 1934 in Sacramento.

A Bass Lake Heights resident for 38 years, she was a homemaker, and enjoyed boating on the lake and spending time with grandchildren.

Mrs. Lounsbury is survived by her husband of 65 years, Don; her children Mike of Bass Lake, Laura Welch and husband Steve of Gilroy, and Kelley Nelson and husband Andy of Coarsegold; six grandchildren, and sister Sylvia Martin.

A memorial service was held earlier.

Remembrances can be made in her name to St. Agnes Home Health and Hospice.

