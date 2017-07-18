Obituary - Shirley T. Lounsbury

Shirley T. Lounsbury died July 12, 2017 at the age of 83. She was born March 1, 1934 in Sacramento.
A Bass Lake Heights resident for 38 years, she was a homemaker, and enjoyed boating on the lake and spending time with grandchildren.
Mrs. Lounsbury is survived by her husband of 65 years, Don; her children Mike of Bass Lake, Laura Welch and husband Steve of Gilroy, and Kelley Nelson and husband Andy of Coarsegold; six grandchildren, and sister Sylvia Martin.
A memorial service was held earlier.
Remembrances can be made in her name to St. Agnes Home Health and Hospice.
