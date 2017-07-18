Obituary - Kert Wilson Menton

Kert Wilson Menton died June 22, 2017 at the age of 30. He was born Aug. 12, 1986 in Glendale to Kelly and Debra.
He attended North Fork Elementary School, Sierra High, and was a 2004 Yosemite High graduate. He served in the U.S. Army 2006-13, and studied Philosophy at CSU Fresno.
Mr. Menton enjoyed reading, history, music, films, hiking in Yosemite, online and board games, politics and political satirists.
He was preceded in death by his father.
He is survived by his mother Debra, of Fresno; sister Katie, also of Fresno; grandmother Elizabeth (Marie) Wilson of Fresno; and aunts and uncles.
A celebration of life will be held 7 p.m., Aug. 10, at Clovis Veteran Memorial Building (808 4th Street, Clovis).
Remembrances can be made in his name to The Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675, or the Suicide Prevention Organization of your choice.
