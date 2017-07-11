Obituary - Gregory Kent Burnett

Gregory Kent Burnett died July 9, 2017 at the age of 71. He was born Feb. 10, 1946 in Muncie, Indiana, and was later adopted by Olive and Willard.
An Oakhurst resident since 1954, he was an engineer for Cal Fire for 8 years, and worked as a self-employed stone mason in Oakhurst. He enjoyed spending time with family, friends and pets, the outdoors, packing in the Sierras, and telling stories.
Mr. Burnett is survived by his wife of 29 years, Evelyn; sons Daniel of Oakhurst, John, also of Oakhurst, and Richard Wathen; daughter Ginger; sister Karen Pamplin and husband Larry; and three grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held 9:30 a.m., July 15, at Oakhill Cemetery.
