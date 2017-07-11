Obituary - Horace (Ace) Mayfield Eads, Jr.

Horace (Ace) Mayfield Eads, Jr. died June 28, 2017 at the age of 89. He was born May 7, 1928 in Dallas, Texas to Horace Sr and Ruth.
An Oakhurst resident throughout the 1980s, he won many honors in his lifetime, including the May 1948 NJCAA Championship. He was an official in the 1960 Winter Olympics held in Squaw Valley, and was on ski patrol at Badger Pass in Yosemite National Park.
In 1950, he was a photographer for Hollywood stars, followed by work as a school photographer for Thompson Studios in Glendale; he became one-quarter owner of the company before his semi-retirement in 1979.
Mr. Eads enjoyed spending time with family and close friends, golfing, all outdoor sports, country and Hawaiian music, and “A Many Splendored Thing.”
He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Joyce; daughters Carol of Kalispell, Montana and Arlene Barnes and husband Paul of Prescott, Arizona; stepchildren Marc and Darlene Hufford, Bryan and Marilyn Hufford, and Valerie Lynne; numerous grandchildren and step grandchildren, great grandchildren and step great grandchildren; and brother Robert and wife Anne of Granada Hills.
A memorial service will be held 2 p.m., July 19, in the Ewing Wing of the John C. Fremont Hospital in Mariposa.
Comments