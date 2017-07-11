Obituary - Patricia Alice Ham

Patricia Alice Ham died July 6, 2017 at the age of 69. She was born June 24, 1948 in North Carolina to Clyde and Lillie Harrelson.
An Oakhurst resident, she retired from Safeway Headquarters as a data entry clerk. She enjoyed quilting, cross stitching and playing with her dog, Tank.
Mrs. Ham was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years Steven; children Heidi Close of Vancouver, Washington, Aaron and wife April of Livermore, and Nenette Held of Hayward; two grandchildren; and siblings Debora Erickson and Christine Davis.
A celebration of life will be held 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Aug. 5, at 48895 Rock Point Road, Oakhurst.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made in her name to Hinds Hospice, 2490 W. Shaw, Fresno, Calif., 93711, or the American Cancer Society, P. O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, 73123 for uterine cancer research.
