Obituary - Martha Christine Doonan York

Martha Christine Doonan York died July 1, 2017. She was born in 1923 in Illinois.
In 1949, she and her husband Dave settled in North Fork. After earning her teaching credential from Fresno State University, Mrs. York taught kindergartners at North Fork Elementary School.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Dave; and daughter Patsey Kay O’Brien.
Mrs. York is survived by her sons Jay of North Fork, Rodney and wife Alice, also of North Fork; six grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; brother Jim Doonan and wife Luella; sister-in-law Margaret Doonan; and many nephews and nieces.
A graveside service will be held 10 a.m., July 15, at the North Fork Cemetery (32823 Road 228), with a memorial service following at 11 a.m. in Kennedy Hall on the North Fork School’s campus.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the North Fork Faculty Scholarship Fund, 33087 Road 228, North Fork, Calif., 93643; stipulate in the memo section of the check “York Family Scholarship.”
