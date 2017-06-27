RamahLee Proctor
June 27, 2017

Obituary - RamahLee Ella Proctor

RamahLee Ella Proctor died June 24, 2017 at the age of 81. She was born May 22, 1936 in Richmond.

An Oakhurst resident since 1991, she was a homemaker, and enjoyed camping, baking, going for drives, visiting with family and was dedicated to her relationship with the Lord.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Mrs. Proctor is survived by her husband Harry; her children Matthew and wife Marie of Morgan Hill, and Mark and wife Carrie of Coarsegold; four grandchildren and her siblings.

Graveside services will be held 9:30 a.m., July 1, at Oakhill Cemetery in Oakhurst, with a reception to follow at 11 a.m., at The Little Church in the Pines in Bass Lake.

